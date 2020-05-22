Opelika Citivan Club places 91 flags for Memorial Day

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika’s downtown was decorated by volunteers with flags for Memorial Day Weekend as part of a decades-long tradition to honor veterans.

The Opelika Citivan Club placed 91 flags across historic downtown to show the organization’s patriotic pride. The flags were placed on 6th Street, the 2nd Avenue Bridge, and around the courthouse square.

The tradition of the Citivan Club placing flags began in the late 1960s to honor veterans, when the flags would be put in holders on parking meters. After the meters were taken away, the city placed holders on posts around the city to continue to tradition on patriotic holidays.

Family, friends, and past Citivan Club members gathered to continue the tradition of decoration, even though the Club itself is no longer active.