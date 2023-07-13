OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Opelika City Council announced a partnership with Valley Rescue Mission (VRM) to offer shelter and support services to homeless individuals living in Opelika on Thursday.

Valley Rescue Mission says that the partnership will provide avenues for homeless individuals to transition into “permanent housing and employment,” it “represents a significant step forward in addressing the challenges faced by the homeless population in Opelika.”

Opelika City Officials have designated Valley Rescue Mission as a shelter for homeless individuals and those who are struggling with addictions. The city plans to arrange transportation for participating individuals that will take them to VRM facilities in Columbus, Georgia. VRM says it will use every resource it has to help homeless individuals find “the most suitable program” to fit their needs.

For more information about VRM and its programs offered to Opelika locals, visit the VRM website or contact VRM Marketing Specialists at jbecker@valleyrescue.com or 706-575-2429.