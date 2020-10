OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL)- The Opelika City Council is calling a meeting to assess the returns and declare the results of the Oct. 6 Municipal Runoff Election.

The meeting is open to the public and will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 12:00 p.m. in the Municipal Court Building located on 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

For more information on election results, contact Russell Jones, Opelika City Clerk, at (334) 705-5110.