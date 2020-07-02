Opelika City Schools to require everyone on campus to wear masks

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools will require all persons on campus to wear face masks when school reopens in August. The decision comes from Dr. Mark Neighbors, Superintendent.

In a statement released by OCS, Neighbors says that data reviewed from local medical professionals was used to determine the best practices for school starting up again in August. Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in Lee County, Ala., everyone on campus will have to wear a mask as face-to-face instruction resumes when social distancing is not possible.

OCS will provide students with reusable face coverings when the school year starts. Additional disposable masks will be available for emergencies. Parents are asked to talk with their children about the importance of maximizing safety, according to the statement from Neighbors.

Read the full statement below: