Opelika couple welcomes visitors to fantastic fall display in their front yard

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika couple is sharing their love of fall with their community via a front yard fantasy pumpkin patch you have to see to believe.

Liz and Randolph Sides’ front yard along Tatum Avenue in Opelika is a fall lovers’ delight.

“It’s just exciting for people to come by. We see the kids all fascinated and happy. They love the big pumpkins, and I enjoy seeing people enjoy it,” said Sides.

Sides spent ten days working from sunup to sundown, getting the display ready for families to enjoy for free.

“We go to Tennessee the last week of September. I bring back a load of pumpkins. I’ve got two pumpkins that are 85 pounds apiece on top of the other stuff. A total of 62 pumpkins are here. Forty bales of hay, 35 pots of mums,” said Sides.

Sides’ wife says it’s a labor of love for her husband. They are both retired and enjoy sharing their love of fall with their community. There are several spots where families can come and take fall pictures, for free. Children enjoy seeing gigantic pumpkins and fall characters made out of wood.

“I joke, he’s got to love to do it 26 years on a dead-end street. He makes everything like the outhouse and the washstand. He makes all of it,” shared Liz Sides.

The outhouse is a crowd favorite with toilet paper and magazines as props and a scarecrow sitting inside. At night the massive display and decorations twinkle with lights.

“My main purpose is to get people to stop by and enjoy it, to take a picture. I’ve got regulars that come year after year,” said Sides.

Mr. Sides is continually working on the display, tweaking this, or adding that. It will be up until the day after Thanksgiving. Your family is more than welcome to stop by, take a picture, and make a memory.

Unfortunately, Thursday night, someone knocked down the Sides’ mailbox along with multiple fall signs in their yard, damaging the display. A police report has been filed. Sides says he’s in the process of cleaning it up and putting everything back in its place. He said it’s heartbreaking to think someone would intentionally damage a gift of fall meant to be enjoyed by all.

If you have any information on who may have been responsible, please call Opelika police.