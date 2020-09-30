Opelika man arrested on child sex abuse charges

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man has been arrested on multiple charges involving sex abuse of a child.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Douglas Marshall, age 30, was arrested Wednesday.

Officials say their investigation into Marshall began on September 4, after reports involving the possible sexual abuse of a child.

Evidence against Marshall was gathered following multiple search warrants, leading to Marshall’s arrest.

Marshall is charged with:

10 counts of Child Pornography

1 count of Sodomy in the First Degree

1 count of Sexual abuse of a Child Less than 12 years of age and

1 count of Material Harmful to Minors

Marshall is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $175,500.00 bond

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215 STOP (7867).