OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man has been taken into custody for a Feb. 12, 2021 assault.

On Monday, March 1, the Opelika Police Department with the help of the Alabama Probation and Parole Office arrested Fredrick Orlando Jenkins, 43 of Opelika.

Jenkins was identified as a suspect in an assault that took place on York Avenue in Opelika, according to police.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he is charged with first degree assault.