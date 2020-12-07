Opelika man charged in Beulah drug bust now faces charges for rape, sodomy, other sex crimes

BEULAH, Ala. (WRBL) – Less than a week after an Opelika man was charged with multiple drug offenses after a bust in Beulah, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says he is now facing a separate set of charges related to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old female victim.

Deangelo Labrone Willis, 45 of Opelika, was charged with multiple drug offenses on Dec. 1, 2020. While investigating his Beulah home on Lee Road 390, investigators found evidence related to a 17-year-old female’s sexual assault.

On Dec. 7, Willis was charged and taken into custody again, this time on multiple sex crime charges.

According to the Lee County Sheriff, Willis faces the following new charges:

Rape, First Degree – One count

Sodomy, First Degree – Two counts

Sexual Abuse, First Degree – Two counts

Sexual Torture – One count

Officials say Willis is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to get in contact with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or call the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.