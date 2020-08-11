Opelika man charged, in custody for shooting on Chester Avenue

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police say a man has been taken into custody and faces charges for a shooting that targeted an unmarked police vehicle with detectives inside on Chester Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 10.

Cordell Jakari Cannon, 22 of Opelika, was charged with one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling after the incident.

Cannon’s charges stem from an incident on Aug. 10 where people in a four-door car opened fire on an unmarked police vehicle as detectives worked on a separate investigation in that area.

Police say a woman who was driving the car has been released without charges, though warrants for the same charges Cannon faces have been obtained for the second suspect, who police will not identify at this time.

An initial statement from police on Aug. 10 said they were still searching for a third suspect involved, who is still at large. Police have said they will not identify suspects until formal charges are filed.