 

Opelika man charged with murder for death on Maple Avenue

Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police have a man in custody for the murder of a 40-year-old woman. Police found a woman dead on March 2, 2021 in the 500 block of Maple Avenue.

On March 5, Opelika Police charged Raphael Maurice Browning, 35 of Opelika, with Murder for what they say was an assault on March 2. Police found the woman at 10:30 p.m.

Browning is now in custody.

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

