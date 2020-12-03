Opelika man charged with trafficking methamphetamine, other drug charges after Beulah drug bust

BEULAH, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Office drug bust in Beulah has landed an Opelika man with multiple drug charges, including Trafficking Methamphetamine.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators conducted a search warrant on Dec. 1, 2020 in the 8000 block of Lee Road 390 in Beulah. During the search, they found multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia inside of the home that was searched.

The recovery of the substances inside has led to drug charges for Deangelo Labrone Willis, 45 of Opelika.

Officials say when they searched the residence, they found marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. As a result, Willis faces the following charges:

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana, First Degree

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Willis was released from custody at the Lee County Jail on a $55,500 bond, according to the LCSO.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to get in contact with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, or call the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.