 

Opelika man charged with trafficking methamphetamine, other drug charges after Beulah drug bust

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEULAH, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Office drug bust in Beulah has landed an Opelika man with multiple drug charges, including Trafficking Methamphetamine.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators conducted a search warrant on Dec. 1, 2020 in the 8000 block of Lee Road 390 in Beulah. During the search, they found multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia inside of the home that was searched.

The recovery of the substances inside has led to drug charges for Deangelo Labrone Willis, 45 of Opelika.

Officials say when they searched the residence, they found marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. As a result, Willis faces the following charges:

  • Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana, First Degree
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Willis was released from custody at the Lee County Jail on a $55,500 bond, according to the LCSO.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to get in contact with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, or call the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 47°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 0% 60° 47°

Friday

64° / 40°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 64° 40°

Saturday

58° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 34°

Sunday

56° / 36°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 56° 36°

Monday

57° / 34°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 57° 34°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 54° 32°

Wednesday

58° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 58° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

51°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
51°

54°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

57°

10 AM
Showers
60%
57°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories