Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller signs executive order closing all parks

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL)–Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has ordered all Opelika parks closed to the public. Fuller signed the order on Wednesday and it goes into effect immediately.

The order applies to any city-owned and operated area of land open to the public for outdoor recreation, including parks, baseball fields, softball fields, tennis courts, outdoor playgrounds, outdoor basketball courts, pickleball courts, golf disk courses, picnic areas, walking trails and dog parks.

Under the order, no person shall go upon or allow any child in his or her custody to go upon or otherwise use a any park or facility owned by the city.

Here is the statement from Mayor Fuller:

“This was not an easy decision to make. However, ourhealth care professionals have recommended closing parks. We hope this measure and the customer limitations at local stores will help us recover sooner than later from COVID-19. I know exercise is important to the healthand well-being of everyone. I ask that youjust stay close to home. Walk in your neighborhood or exercise in your yard. Let’s do what we need to do at this critical time.”

The order will remain in effect until further notice.

The order includes:

Opelika Sportsplex (including amphitheater, outdoor walking and running track, Tumble Tree disk golf course and pickleball courts)

Covington Recreation Center (including playground and picnic tables with grills)

Denson Drive Recreation Center (including outdoor green space)

Bandy Park (including ballfields, basketball courts and picnic areas)

Floral Park (including softball fields, picnic area and dog park)

Miles Thomas Field, Municipal Park (including playgrounds and picnic areas)

Moore Stadium

Ray Ward Park

Shady Park

West Ridge Park (including ballfields, playgrounds, picnic areas and walking trails)

Wood Duck Heritage Siddique Nature Park

Stern Park (including dog park)

Springvilla Park (except Springvilla Campground which shall remain open)