Opelika Middle School to switch to remote learning from Oct. 7-12 due to COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Middle School says it is switching to remote learning from Oct. 7 through Oct. 12 to create a separation among groups as an attempt to prevent increasing cases of COVID-19 among their school community.

The announcement from Opelika City Schools says the move is not a quarantine, but that after consulting with the OCS head nurse and local physicians, moving to remote learning temporarily “is best.”

Instruction will continue on Chromebooks using Google Classroom, with the school system saying that there are current isolated cases of COVID-19, and that moving to remote learning will help them reduce the potential for an increase in cases.

All students and staff are expected to return to school on Oct. 13, according to officials.

Overall, Opelika City Schools says they are in good shape as far as positive COVID-19 cases are concerned. Opelika Middle School “has isolated cases and has recently experienced an uptick in positive cases.”

School officials say that the remote learning will help to potentially flatten the curve with new positive cases and create separation. To continue face-to-face instruction, OCS says it is critical that everyone wears a mask, social distances, and avoids gathering in groups.