Opelika names Capt. Shane Healey as new police chief

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika has named Shane Healey, the Captain of Community Relations/Special Services Division as the city’s new Chief of Police. Healey replaces Chief John McEachern, who retired on Nov. 30, 2020.

In his previous position, Healey was responsible for community relations initiatives, served as the Public Information Officer, and worked on a number of programs including recruiting, hiring, the DARE program, school resource officers, officer training and policy development, according to a release from the City of Opelika.

Healey will bring 30 years of experience and a deep devotion to his community as the new police chief, according to Mayor Gary Fuller.

“We are excited about Captain Healey moving into the Chief position. His love for this community and his forward-thinking approach is going to bring new ideas and ways of policing to our community,” Fuller said. “After an extensive search across the southeast by an outside recruiting firm, we were proud to learn that the most qualified applicants were internal. It makes me proud to know that we have one of the best police departments in the southeast.”

Healey started his career at OPD in 1991 as a paid informant and communications operator for the Department. From there, he was sworn in as an officer in July 1992, and worked in the patrol, traffic, and detectives divisions. In May 2014, he was promoted to Captain.

Since his promotion to Captain, Healey has commanded several divisions and been recognized as an expert in police policies and procedures, as well as writing opinions in several federal court cases. Healey also serves as a Board member for the Curtis House, a non-profit community center. He was previously a board member of the Red Cross/East Alabama Chapter.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen to lead some of the best men and women in law enforcement. Together we will continue to provide superior service to the citizens of Opelika. We are excited to improve existing relationships and build new ones with all citizens. I am passionate about Opelika and deeply committed to making our city the best that it can be,” said Healey.

Until OPD names a replacement, Healey will continue to mange the Community Relations/Special Services Division.