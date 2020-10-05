Opelika Police and Lee County SWAT conduct narcotics search, seven suspects charged

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A narcotics search conducted by the Opelika Police Department and the Lee County SWAT Team has resulted in seven suspects facing multiple charges.

Police say that the search turned up a “large amount of Marijuana and a stolen gun.”

The following suspects were charged and are now in custody:

Raven Gibson, 29, charged with Possession of Marijuana, First Degree

Chezmon Jordan, 28, charged with Possession of Marijuana, First Degree; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Christopher Jordan, 45, charged with Possession of Marijuana, Second Degree; Misdemeanor Warrant

Kentavious Heard, 28, charged with Possession of Marijuana, Second Degree

Joshua Andrews, 28, charged with Possession of Marijuana, Second Degree; License to Carry a Pistol Required

Derrico Collier, 28, “arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants” according to police

David Lilly, 25, “arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants” according to police

All seven individuals were booked into the Lee County Jail.