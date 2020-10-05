Opelika Police and Lee County SWAT conduct narcotics search, seven suspects charged

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A narcotics search conducted by the Opelika Police Department and the Lee County SWAT Team has resulted in seven suspects facing multiple charges.
Police say that the search turned up a “large amount of Marijuana and a stolen gun.”
The following suspects were charged and are now in custody:
- Raven Gibson, 29, charged with Possession of Marijuana, First Degree
- Chezmon Jordan, 28, charged with Possession of Marijuana, First Degree; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Christopher Jordan, 45, charged with Possession of Marijuana, Second Degree; Misdemeanor Warrant
- Kentavious Heard, 28, charged with Possession of Marijuana, Second Degree
- Joshua Andrews, 28, charged with Possession of Marijuana, Second Degree; License to Carry a Pistol Required
- Derrico Collier, 28, “arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants” according to police
- David Lilly, 25, “arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants” according to police
All seven individuals were booked into the Lee County Jail.