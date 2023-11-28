OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police announced on Tuesday that the department now has a new social work coordinator.

Yarbi Cound is now the new social work coordinator for the Opelika Police Department. According to OPD, Cound has over 23 years of experience, including working as a Lee County Family Court juvenile probation officer, a Domestic Violence Intervention Center legal Advocate and education specialist and a resource worker for the Chambers County Department of Human Resources (DHR).

For most of Cound’s career with the Lee County DHR, she served as a child abuses and neglect investigator, quality assurance coordinator and an adult protective services resource supervisor.

Cound’s started with OPD at the beginning of November and has worked on creating the police department’s new social work program. OPD says, Cound’s role will focus on ” assisting citizens who are in crisis that may not require law enforcement, connecting the community with resources and following up to ensure they are receiving the appropriate services.

Cound is from Thomasville, Alabama, and is a 1995 graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor’s in Criminology. She currently lives in Auburn with her two daughters.

Cound shared her excitement about serving the local community and creating a safer environment in Opelika.

“I am excited about this new position and look forward to working with our community partners to better serve the citizens of Opelika,” Cound said.