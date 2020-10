OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery and assault.

Police say on Friday, they received a tip on the location of Rico Martinez Maddox. Police were able to take Maddox, age 43, into custody.

In Opelika, Maddox had been wanted on charges of Robbery, First Degree, Assault, Second Degree, along with several misdemeanor charges.

He has been booked into the Lee County Jail.