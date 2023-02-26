OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police Department released their end-of-the-year report for 2022, breaking down the major crime trends.

The report revealed violent crimes are down by 4.5 percent and property crimes are down by 18 percent over a three year period.

In 2022, the department’s patrol division made significant progress with:

11,224 traffic stops

3,648 citations issued

224 DUI arrests

responded to 1,701 vehicle crashes

OPD also prides themselves in community engagement — participating in over 200 community events and programs.

Opelika Chief of Police, Shane Healey credits the community’s support as a factor in solving and preventing crime in the city.

The report was dedicated to the late Lee County Coroner, Bill Harris and Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, who after 10 years was later identified as Amore Wiggins.

