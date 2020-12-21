 

Opelika Police hand out $100 gifts, cards after anonymous donation to department

Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department spent two days handing out holiday gifts after an anonymous donor helped them spread the holiday cheer.

Opelika officers handed out cards with $100 bills to citizens for Christmas. Lt. Kenneth Miller, Lt. Richard converse, Sgt. Brandon Pettaway, and Officer Brandon Johnston gave out 20 cards to local residents, each with $100 in them.

The cards were given to local shoppers to pay for groceries at the local Kroger and meals at two restaurants, according to OPD.

“We know 2020 has been a rough year for many and we hope these gifts will assist families and individuals with food or presents this Christmas. We truly appreciate the citizen who has been allowing us to continue this tradition since 2014,” says Captain Shane Healey.

