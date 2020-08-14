Opelika Police have man in custody for murder after fatal traffic accident in April

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police say they have a man in custody facing two murder charges after a fatal traffic accident on April 23.

According to police, David Darnell, 49, and his daughter Abigail, 16, were both killed after a pick-up truck driving recklessly down the interstate hit the Mustang they were in on the side of the highway. The two were checking on Abigail’s car, which had broken down near the 63 mile-marker on I-85.

Police say that the driver of the pick-up truck, Logan Chance Ray, 32, had two warrants for Murder issued after blood samples from Ray were tested by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Toxicology Lab, and a consultation with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service helped the Opelika Police Department locate Ray, who turned himself in on Aug. 13. He was booked into the Lee County Jail before bonding out.

Police say the case will be presented to a Lee County Grand Jury in the near future.

