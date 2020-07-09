Opelika Police have woman in custody for domestic dispute turned murder

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police say that a woman is custody for murder after she was taken into custody in the early hours of July 9, when officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute.

Officers first received the call about a domestic dispute around 11:50 p.m. on July 8 in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Police say medical assistance was immediately requested and the male victim was on his way to an emergency room when he was rerouted to a hospital in Columbus, Ga. He died during transport.

The victim’s girlfriend was at the scene when police arrived and they determined that she had stabbed him. Police say Carolyn Renee Hunter, 54, was initally charged with felony Domestic Violence, Second Degree (Assault) after officers arrived. She was taken into custody at 12:26 a.m. on July 9.

Once the victim succumbed to his injuries and died, those charges were changed to Murder. Hunter was booked into the Lee County Jail, where she awaits bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.