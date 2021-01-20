Opelika Police investigating deadly shooting on Chester Avenue

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Chester Avenue on Jan. 19, 2021.

Police say that on Jan. 19, officers went to the 100 Block of Chester Avenue after receiving a call about a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center before being transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, where he died due to his injury, according to a police statement. Now, the Opelika Police Department Detective Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips about the case can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers by calling 334-215-7867.