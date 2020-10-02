Opelika Police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on Pepperell Parkway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Pepperell Parkway. Officials say the crash happened around 6:08 a.m. on Oct. 2.

According to police, the Opelika Police Department and Opelika Fire Department were called to a car crash on Pepperell Parkway at the intersection of Airport Road. When officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. There was an additional passenger in the car as well.

Police say the passenger was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. They had no life-threatening injuries. The name and age of the driver will not be released by the Lee County Coroner until their family has been notified.

OPD’s Traffic Homicide Investigative Team is investigating the case. Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to contact the Opelika Police Dept. at 334-705-5200 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

