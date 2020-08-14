Opelika Police investigating fraud case at Enterprise Drive Target

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are investigating the fraudulent use of credit/debit cards after two stolen cards were used at the Enterprise Drive Target in Opelika.
Police say the suspect is a white woman who was seen on surveillance footage.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665 with any information on the identity of this suspect.
Callers may remain anonymous.