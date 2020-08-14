Opelika Police investigating fraud case at Enterprise Drive Target

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are investigating the fraudulent use of credit/debit cards after two stolen cards were used at the Enterprise Drive Target in Opelika.

Police say the suspect is a white woman who was seen on surveillance footage.

(Photo courtesy of Opelika Police Department)

Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665 with any information on the identity of this suspect.

Callers may remain anonymous.