Opelika Police investigating July 3 shooting near Chester Avenue

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are investigating a shooting from the evening of July 3.

Police say that on July 3 around 11:20 p.m., they received reports of a shooting near Chester Avenue and Clifford Street. When they got to the scene, officers were told that someone had been taken to the emergency room in a personal car.

At East Alabama Medical Center, officers say a 32-year-old man arrived at the ER suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. the victim went to surgery immediately and is currently in critical, but stable, condition.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident get in contact with the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.