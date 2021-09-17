Opelika police investigating murder of two-month-old baby

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is holding a Friday morning press conference regarding the murder of a two-month-old child.

Additional details regarding the case will be provided at 10:00 AM. 

News 3 will be covering. 

