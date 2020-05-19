Opelika Police investigating shooting on W.E. Morton Avenue

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are investigating a shooting from earlier this morning on W.E. Morton Avenue near Antioch Homes.

Police say at around 10:10 a.m. on May 19, Opelika Police and Opelika Fire Department medics responded to a call of a gunshot victim on W.E. Morton Ave.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 30-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the incident occurred in the 500 block of South Antioch Circle and that the victim and offender knew each other.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.