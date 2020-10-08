Opelika Police K9 Deajo retirement announced after eight years of service

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police announced the retirement of eight-year Opelika Police Department veteran K9 Deajo, a Belgian Malinois.

Since 2012, Deajo has served with OPD “as a dual-purpose dog, specializing in patrol and narcotics.” Officials say that Deajo has been instrumental in multiple searches and felony arrests, including two violent offenders.

Police say Deajo will spend his retirement with his handler, Officer Jonathan Wilkerson, who has served with OPD since April 2008 and as a K9 officer since 2011. Deajo will join Wilkerson’s former K9 partner DJ, who he adopted at their retirement in 2011.

“Deajo has been a part of my family for the past eight years and I am looking forward to helping him enjoy his well deserved retirement,” said Wilkerson.

City leaders say they formally authorized the retirement and transfer of ownership to Wilkerson on Oct. 7.