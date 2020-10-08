Opelika Police K9 Deajo retirement announced after eight years of service

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police announced the retirement of eight-year Opelika Police Department veteran K9 Deajo, a Belgian Malinois.

Since 2012, Deajo has served with OPD “as a dual-purpose dog, specializing in patrol and narcotics.” Officials say that Deajo has been instrumental in multiple searches and felony arrests, including two violent offenders.

Police say Deajo will spend his retirement with his handler, Officer Jonathan Wilkerson, who has served with OPD since April 2008 and as a K9 officer since 2011. Deajo will join Wilkerson’s former K9 partner DJ, who he adopted at their retirement in 2011.

“Deajo has been a part of my family for the past eight years and I am looking forward to helping him enjoy his well deserved retirement,” said Wilkerson.

City leaders say they formally authorized the retirement and transfer of ownership to Wilkerson on Oct. 7.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 87° 68°

Friday

81° / 71°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 60% 81° 71°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 82° 71°

Sunday

81° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 81° 68°

Monday

85° / 66°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 85° 66°

Tuesday

84° / 62°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 84° 62°

Wednesday

81° / 62°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss