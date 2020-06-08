Opelika Police looking for two suspects in vehicle break-in case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are searching for two suspects involved in a vehicle break-in on June 5, after a caller reported three individuals breaking into their vehicle.

Around 9:50 p.m., the Opelika Police Department received a report of three individuals breaking into a car on East Collinwood Circle. The subjects fled the area but officers were able to locate on person a short distance away.

Lamerius Markel Bynum, 18 of Opelika, was charged with Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Theft of Property, Second Degree. He is now in custody at the Lee County Jail.

Detectives are now working to identify the other two suspects, described only as black males in dark clothing, according to the police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.