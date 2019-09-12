Opelika Police: Missing teen located and is safe

UPDATE: Opelika police report Emalee Stringfellow has been located and is safe.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department are searching for Emalee Stringfellow, a missing 17-year-old girl last seen late at night on Sept. 11.

Police say Emalee was last seen driving a silver 2008 Dodge Avenger, leaving her home on North 19th Place.

Emalee was heading to Tiger Town to meet some friends, but never made it there, according to police. She is described as 5’4″ and around 130 pounds, with long brown hair.

When Emalee was last seen, she was wearing a tan T-shirt, black shorts, and gray tennis shoes, police say.

OPD is asking that anyone with information on Emalee’s whereabouts to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220.

Callers can also reach out to the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-746-8665.