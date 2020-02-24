Opelika Police release sketch of police impersonator who sexually assaulted teen

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police are releasing a sketch of the man suspected of impersonating a police officer, pulling over a teen driver and sexually assaulting her.

“On Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at approximately 4:30 PM, the Opelika Police Department responded to a call of someone impersonating a police officer. The offense occurred on Old Opelika Road. The victim was a teenage female driving alone in her car. She pulled over when a white pickup truck got behind her. The truck had an amber light flashing on top of it. During the contact the suspect, described as a white male in his mid to late forties, sexually groped the victim before allowing her to leave,” said Captain Shane Healey.

The victim said the suspect was wearing a black in color uniform without patches on the sleeve. She also described the uniform as having a badge that said Opelika Police. This case is being vigorously investigated by the Opelika Police Department.

“On, February 24th with the help of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations, the victim was able to provide a composite drawing of the suspect in this case. (Drawing attached) Further descriptors of the suspect are a white male in his mid-late forties approximately 5’10” – 6’0” tall. He weighed around 160 pounds and the uniform he was wearing was baggy on him. He had a gold tooth on the bottom left side of his jaw toward the front and talked out of the side of his mouth. At the time of the incident, he had scruffy, patchy facial hair that looked as if he had trouble growing a full beard, ” said Healey.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-7556. You may remain anonymous.