Opelika Police release surveillance footage of suspect from Advance America Cash Advance Robbery

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect caught on video allegedly robbing the Advance America Cash Advance on Pepperell Parkway on July 25. Police believe the suspect is the same as the man who robbed Always Money on July 20.

Police say the suspect robbed Advance America at 8:55 a.m. on July 25, and was armed with a handgun. They say that he fled the scene on foot, and is described as wearing white pants, a dark colored shirt, and a red bandana.

Anyone that recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.