Opelika Police release surveillance footage of suspect in November 22 Surge Trampoline theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL)- The Opelika Police Department is working to identify a suspect in a third degree theft of property incident that occurred on Nov. 22, 2020.

Police have released surveillance footage of a man they believe is responsible for the theft. He is described as a black male, and was caught on camera at the scene of the incident.

The suspect was seen on camera wearing a black face mask, blue t-shirt, sliver chain with a cross, dark colored athletic pants and white shoes at the time of the crime.

The incident occurred on Nov. 22 at Surge Trampoline on Pepperell Parkway.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect Opelika Police Department ask that you contact them at (334) 705-5220.