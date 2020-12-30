Opelika Police release surveillance footage of suspects in Walmart theft, credit fraud case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have released surveillance footage of two suspects involved in a theft of property and credit card fraud case from Nov. 8, 220 at the Walmart on Pepperell Parkway.
As a result, the Opelika Police Department is investigating the incident as a Theft of Property, Second Degree and Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card case.
Police say that the suspects, pictured below, were caught on camera using stolen credit cards to make several purchases.
The two suspects are described by police as:
- A black female, about 5’5″, wearing a white mask, light colored sweatshirt, plaid pants, and white slippers.
- A black male, about 6′, wearing a white hat, black mask, green t-shirt, jean shorts, and white shoes
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects is encouraged to call. Callers may remain anonymous.
Tips can also be forwarded through the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.