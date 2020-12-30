Opelika Police release surveillance footage of suspects in Walmart theft, credit fraud case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have released surveillance footage of two suspects involved in a theft of property and credit card fraud case from Nov. 8, 220 at the Walmart on Pepperell Parkway.

As a result, the Opelika Police Department is investigating the incident as a Theft of Property, Second Degree and Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card case.

Police say that the suspects, pictured below, were caught on camera using stolen credit cards to make several purchases.



(Photos courtesy of Opelika Police Department)

The two suspects are described by police as:

A black female, about 5’5″, wearing a white mask, light colored sweatshirt, plaid pants, and white slippers.

A black male, about 6′, wearing a white hat, black mask, green t-shirt, jean shorts, and white shoes

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects is encouraged to call. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips can also be forwarded through the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.