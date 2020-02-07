Opelika Police say man arrested in Meriwether County, Georgia has outstanding warrants in Opelika for robbery, attempted kidnapping

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department says a man arrested in Meriwether County, Ga. for multiple felony warrants also has warrants out for his arrest in Opelika, Ala.

Stephen Eugene Calhoun, 47 of Georgia, has outstanding warrants in Opelika for Robbery, First Degree and Attempted Kidnapping, First Degree.

Opelika Police say Calhoun is the suspect from a carjacking type robbery of a 60-year-old woman at a Marathon gas station on Columbus Parkway from last week.

Calhoun was arrested in possession of a stolen car from Atlanta, Ga., and Dothan, Ala., according to police. When he was arrested in Meriwether, police say Calhoun was in possession of items stolen from the Opelika victim and her daughter.

The vehicle stolen from the Opelika victim has not been found yet, but OPD has placed a hold on Calhoun, pending his extradition to Alabama following his Georgia cases finishing, police say.