Opelika Police searching for breaking and entering suspect, release surveillance footage

Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have released surveillance footage of a man they are searching for as a suspect in a breaking and entering case.

Police say they began an investigating after a case involving unlawful Breaking and Entering and Theft of Property was reported at a secured lot on Columbus Parkway on July 5. The suspect in the case broke into a trailer that was stored on the enclosed lot.

The suspect, pictured in surveillance footage, is described as an adult male with a large build, between 6’0″ and 6’4″, with a long goatee, grey shirt, cargo pants, and a noticeable limp while walking.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

