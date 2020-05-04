Opelika Police searching for credit fraud suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a set of keys from a Planet Fitness locker room, then stole the victim’s credit card from their vehicle.

The credit card was used to make purchases at a Target and Best Buy in Opelika.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking the public for help identifying them.

The suspect is described by police as a light skinned black male around 5’8″ and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter beanie, a gray Adidas track suit, and red and white sneakers. Police say he was driving a maroon passenger car.

Anyone with information about the suspect pictured above is asked to call OPD’s Detecive Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline. Callers may remain anonymous.