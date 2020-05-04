Opelika Police searching for credit fraud suspect

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a set of keys from a Planet Fitness locker room, then stole the victim’s credit card from their vehicle.

The credit card was used to make purchases at a Target and Best Buy in Opelika.

Police have released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking the public for help identifying them.

Image preview

The suspect is described by police as a light skinned black male around 5’8″ and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter beanie, a gray Adidas track suit, and red and white sneakers. Police say he was driving a maroon passenger car.

Anyone with information about the suspect pictured above is asked to call OPD’s Detecive Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories