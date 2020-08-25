Opelika Police searching for missing man, Mathew Lamont Ferrell

OPELIKA, Ala – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Mathew Lamont Ferrell.

According to police, Ferrell was last seen when he left his sister’s home located at the 2900 block of Waterford Boulevard on Monday. Police say Ferrell left the home on foot at around 6:45 p.m.

When Ferrell was last seen, he was wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt, grey jeans, and black Converse shoes. He is approximately 5”07, weighs about 170 pounds, and has an unkept beard.

Police say left the house without his cell phone and has no known friends or other family in the area. He is believed to still be traveling on foot at this time.

Anyone who sees Ferrell or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.

