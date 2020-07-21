Opelika Police searching for robbery suspect, release surveillance footage

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy of Opelika Police Department)

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect they are searching for in a robbery case.

Police say at about 9:45 a.m., they received a report of a robbery at Always Money on Pepperell Parkway. The suspect, reportedly armed with a handgun, is described as a black male, between 6’0″ and 6’2″ and weighing between 135-150 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and white pants, with a red mask. He is described as having dreadlocks and some facial hair, police say.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene on foot and headed toward 1st Avenue, before possibly leaving in a white four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 95° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Friday

95° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 95° 75°

Saturday

92° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 75°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

94°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories