Opelika Police searching for robbery suspect, release surveillance footage

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect they are searching for in a robbery case.

Police say at about 9:45 a.m., they received a report of a robbery at Always Money on Pepperell Parkway. The suspect, reportedly armed with a handgun, is described as a black male, between 6’0″ and 6’2″ and weighing between 135-150 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and white pants, with a red mask. He is described as having dreadlocks and some facial hair, police say.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene on foot and headed toward 1st Avenue, before possibly leaving in a white four-door passenger car.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.