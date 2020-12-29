Opelika Police working to identify Dick’s Sporting Goods theft suspects caught on camera

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police are working to identify three suspects in a theft at the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Enterprise Drive. The three individuals were caught on camera around 9:17 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2020.

Police say the first suspect, pictured below, was a black female wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants, and black and white slides.



(Photos courtesy of Opelika Police Department)

The second suspect, shown above, is also described by police as a black female, wearing a black dress, blue jean jacket, black slides, and a pink mask.

The third suspect, also shown above, is described by police as a black female wearing a black shirt with a yellow butterfly, blue jean jacket, black pants, and a black mask.

Police say the suspects left the store in an unknown black vehicle. The items stolen were not disclosed by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or contact the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips about this incident can also be forwarded through the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.