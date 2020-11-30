 

Opelika Police working to identify property theft suspect caught on camera at Walmart

Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department is working to identify a property theft suspect caught on camera at the Walmart on Pepperell Parkway.

Police say the suspect, who they describe as a black male, was seen on surveillance footage from a Theft of Property, Fourth Degree from Nov. 16, 2020. On camera, he is seen wearing a black hat, disposable face mask, a light colored long sleeve shirt, a grey vest and dark colored pants.

Opelika Police ask that anyone with information that could help identify the suspect call the Opelika Police Department Patrol Division at 334-705-5246 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips about the case can also be forwarded to the Opelika Police Department through the Central Alabama rime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

