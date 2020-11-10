Opelika Police working to identify suspect in Kroger theft case, release surveillance footage

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have released surveillance footage as they investigate a theft at a local Kroger.

Police say that around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, the Kroger on Enterprise Drive in Opelika reported a Theft of Property, Third Degree.

When police investigated the incident, they found a suspect on camera loading food and a case of wine into a shopping cart before leaving the building and getting in a waiting black vehicle in the parking lot.





(Photos courtesy of Opelika Police Department)

Police say the suspect is described as a black female and was seen wearing a white hat with pink letters on it, a black mask, white t-shirt, and pink pants.

Opelika Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect’s identity contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or online on their Facebook page or website.