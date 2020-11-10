Opelika Police working to identify suspect in Kroger theft case, release surveillance footage

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have released surveillance footage as they investigate a theft at a local Kroger.

Police say that around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, the Kroger on Enterprise Drive in Opelika reported a Theft of Property, Third Degree.

When police investigated the incident, they found a suspect on camera loading food and a case of wine into a shopping cart before leaving the building and getting in a waiting black vehicle in the parking lot.

(Photos courtesy of Opelika Police Department)

Police say the suspect is described as a black female and was seen wearing a white hat with pink letters on it, a black mask, white t-shirt, and pink pants.

Opelika Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect’s identity contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or online on their Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 77° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 82° 70°

Thursday

80° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 80° 59°

Friday

78° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 58°

Saturday

74° / 64°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 74° 64°

Sunday

78° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 78° 61°

Monday

69° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 69° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

9 PM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

74°

9 AM
Few Showers
30%
74°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories