Opelika Police working to identify suspects in Winn Dixie theft on Fox Run Parkway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have released surveillance footage of two individuals accused of Theft of Property, Third Degree at a local Winn Dixie.

Officers from the Opelika Police Department responded to the theft report at the Winn Dixie on Fox Run Parkway in Opelika. During the investigation, police found two suspects on surveillance footage loading cases of beer into a shopping cart before exiting through the back of the building.

Police have descriptions for both suspects, as well as photos from the surveillance cameras.



(Photos courtesy of Opelika Police Department)

The two suspects are described by OPD as:

The first suspect is described as a black male, wearing a black do-rag and mask, white t-shirt, and camo pants.

The second suspect is described as a black male, wearing a camo hat, disposable face mask, oversize black t-shirt, jean shorts, and boots.

Police say the suspects were last seen leaving in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident or that could help police identify the two individuals is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220, or call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP or 334-215-7867.