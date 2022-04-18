OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, Opelika Main Street announced the construction of a downtown retail incubator and resource center in place of the former Heritage Gifts and Gourmet building.

The building located at 108 South 8th St. in Opelika, Alabama, initially constructed in 1920, has been used for several purposes, including being the home of a pet store and book shop.

Over the next several months, the property will undergo renovation and restoration.

Focusing on the “demising wall concept,” the front part of the property will be the new home of the retail incubator, while the back half of the property will become the Opelika Main Street Office.

The office will include a multipurpose space and public restrooms open to the public during regular business hours and downtown occasions.

Additionally, the renovation will restore the building’s historic ceiling, including front and back “facade enhancements.”

“This new property will be a game changer for downtown Opelika,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “The new Downtown Resource Center will provide a quality start up space for new downtown businesses while also serving as an example for how downtown buildings can have multiple uses.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.