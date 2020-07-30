Opelika teen in custody for robberies on Pepperell Parkway in July

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika Police have a 17-year-old in custody as a suspect in two robberies on Pepperell Parkway, at Always Money and Advance America Cash Advance. The robberies occurred on July 20 and July 25, respectively.

Police took Da’Quan Marquise Spratling, 17, into custody after a member of the community concerned about the two robberies reached out to the Department after recognizing the suspect in surveillance footage that was released on July 27.

Detectives followed up on the information from the community member, then got a search warrant for the suspect’s residence. At Spratling’s home, items of evidence were found, including the gun used in the robberies.

Spratling was charged with two counts of robbery First Degree, a Class “A” Felony in Alabama. He has been charged as an adult in both cases and booked into the Lee County Jail, awaiting bond.

During the search of Spratling’s home, “quantities of controlled substances” were found and Spratling’s mother, Tasha Lacrease Reese, 37, was taken into custody and charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Unlawful Possession of Mairjuana.