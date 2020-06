George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika will host a wreath laying ceremony June 8 at 2 p.m. CDT to honor the memory of George Floyd. The ceremony will be at the courthouse.

Opelika, Auburn, Smiths Station, and Lee County elected officials have been invited by local leadership to participate in the event. City Council President Pro-tem Patsy Jones will host the event.

If inclement weather continues through the early afternoon, the event will be moved to the Opelika Municipal Courtroom instead.