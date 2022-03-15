OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Niagara Bottling, LLC plans to open a new production facility in Opelika.

Mayor Gary Fuller and Governor Kay Ivey announced the beverage manufacturer’s plans to join Northeast Opelika Industrial Park on I-85.

The new site’s capital investment is estimated to be $112 million, and initially 50 new jobs will be created as a result of the new facility.

Gov. Ivey shared a prepared statement in a news release citing the importance of bringing this company to Opelika.

“Niagara Bottling’s decision to locate its new production facility in Opelika is a testament to Alabama’s strong business climate and the many advantages we can offer companies looking to energize their growth plans… Niagara Bottling is making a significant investment to launch this operation, and we are happy that the company chose to do it in Sweet Home Alabama,” Gov. Ivey shares.

Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce also shared a statement explaining his excitement for the company to join east Alabama.

“The top-level priorities of Alabama’s economic development team are creating meaningful job opportunities for citizens around the state and bringing in new investment to invigorate communities. We look forward to seeing Niagara Bottling grow and thrive in Opelika because that perfectly aligns with our strategic economic development objectives,” Canfield says.

Niagara Bottling has been family owned and operated since 1963, the company is a leading beverage manufacturer of the U.S. that is set on providing, ‘healthy hydration for the entire family at a value,’ according to Niagara Bottling.

Executive Vice President Brian Hess shared his thoughts on the significance of the new location, citing several factors that make Opelika a competitive location.

“We value the highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure, logistics and workforce in Opelika. Niagara has built a strong team and community relationships throughout the United States, and looks forward to maintaining our leadership in the areas of manufacturing, innovation, supply chain and overall environmental stewardship,” Hess explains.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller says it is an honor to host the production site.

“It is truly an honor when an industry chooses to invest in our community. We are glad to assist Niagara Bottling in their continued success,” Mayor Fuller shares.