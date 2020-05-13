Opelika to reopen city-owned buildings May 18

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika announced they will reopen city-owned buildings on May 18, with certain precautions in place to protect employees and citizens.

“We are pleased to be opening our city buildings to the public and we plan to take necessary precautions to protect our employees and citizens. We have developed protocol for each building and ask that you please follow these guidelines when you visit,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

Opelika officials has released the following guidelines for city buildings after reopening:

Citizens are encouraged to continue conducting business online, by phone or email if possible.

City employees will practice 6-foot social distancing at all times with fellow employees and visitors.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask when entering city buildings.

Employees will wear a mask when interacting with the public. If working with money or paperwork, employees will wear gloves.

Hand sanitizer will be available in all city buildings. Visitors are asked to use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving city buildings.

City buildings will be sanitized daily.

Employees and visitors are asked to stay home if they feel sick.

All lobby floors open to the public will be marked to allow for 6-foot social distancing.

According to city officials, starting May 18, the Accounting and Human Resources departments will open at 608 Avenue A. the lobby will be open to the public and an employee will escort visitors to meetings if necessary.

Purchasing/Revenue will open in City Hall, with visitors entering through the 7th Street entrance and exiting at Avenue A.

Opelika Power Services will not reopen their lobby yet, but will continue to operate by drive-through window and via phone and online until furhter notice.

The Municipal Court and Probation will resume on May 20 in a lmited capacity. Defendants and witnesses will be allowed in the courtroom to maintain social distancing requirements but no additional family members will be allowed inside.

Public Works/Planning/Building Inspection/Engineering will open its lobby from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Restrooms will not be open to the public, and visitors will need to call the office if they would like to visit, once they enter. A city employee will escort the visitor to the office they are going to. A sign with the phone number will be placed in the lobby area.

The Opelika Police Department will open its lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the Opelika Fire Department will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all firehouses.

Opelika Environmental Services will not reopen at this time. Those who need to sigh up for garbage or curbside recycling pickup should call Opelika Power Services at 334-705-5170.

Recycling Centers and Curbside Recycling will remain closed until further notice. Officials say once their upstream processors are back to full operation, the centers will reopen. Curbside Recycling pickup will continue as Pratt Industries continues to operate.

The Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library will continue to operate, with the following restrictions:

The Library will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will close on Sundays.

Operations will perform in a limited capacity, including: One Entrance: The Avenue A door by the fountain is the only entrance open. Total number of patrons in the building is limited to 30 people. Computer Lab is limited to 5 people with 20 minutes of use, non-renewable. Children’s Room is limited to 5 people at a time. Genealogy Room is closed. Reference Room and Quiet Study Space is closed. Newspapers unavailable No meeting space or study space available No programs or special events Printing, Faxing, and Notary Service are available, but 6’ distance must be maintained during all transactions. (Call ahead to verify Notary Service is currently available: 334-705-5380) Curbside pickup service is available. Place your holds online at www.cooperlibrary.com -> Books, Movies, & More or call 334-705-5380 to request items. Call 334-705-5380 when you arrive and we will bring items out to you.



Parks and Recreation will reopen the Opelika Sportsplex with normal hours, though activities are restricted to the weight room, cardio equipment, and the indoor track. Denson Rec Center will remain closed until further notice and Covington Rec Center is currently closed for construction.

All basketball, soccer, and baseball fields will remain closed due to being close contact sports.

City Council meetings will once again be open to the public beginning May 19, but the city will monitor capacity in order to maintain social distancing and occupancy needs. There will be no citizen communications. Council meetings will also be streamed online.