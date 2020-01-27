Opelika’s mayor blasts proposed quarry; citing economic and environmental devastation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika’s mayor is gearing up for a potential legal fight regarding a proposed granite quarry just outside the city limits. He’s reaching out to the community for help.

Mayor Gary Fuller says the quarry would be devastating for the community and set Opelika back generations by damaging the progress the city has worked so hard to achieve.

“Creekwood Resources in Florence, AL has applied to ADEM for an air permit and a NPDES permit for a proposed granite quarry. The site is on County Road 168 just off US 431 north of Opelika. It’s not in Opelika City Limits but our citizens and residents would be greatly impacted, in a negative way, if this is allowed,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

ADEM Application

Mayor Fuller says it’s less than two miles from Saugahatchee Lake which is the primary source for drinking water for the city.

“There are many residential neighborhoods that will be affected including National Village, Marriott Resort & Spa, and the Grand National Golf Course,” said Fuller.

Mayor Fuller is inviting stakeholders to attend a Friday morning, January 31st, at 9:30, am in City Council Chambers.

Map of proposed quarry (courtesy City of Opelika )

“I’ll be joined by City officials, State and County officials, folks from Opelika City Schools and Opelika Utility Board (water). Of course, many residents who live in this area will also be here. ADEM is only concerned about Air & Water. There are many other issues…noise, vibration, heavy trucks passing three of our public schools (Morris Avenue, Opelika High and Jeter Primary) as well as Southern Union Community College,” said Fuller.

News 3 is working to locate the company for a response. Stay tuned to this developing story.