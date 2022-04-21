BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two days after it was announced that a rally featuring former President Donald Trump in Birmingham was canceled and a new one was planned for Mobile, the latter event has fallen through as well.

The American Freedom Tour said the June 18 Birmingham rally was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances” but that they had plans to hold a similar event would be held in Mobile on July 9. But on Thursday, the organizers told CBS 42 that that rally had been canceled as well.

They did say that a “country-wide tour” is being planned and dates would soon be released. As of Thursday afternoon, only two events remain on the American Freedom Tour’s website: Austin, Texas and Memphis, Tennessee.